Bill could change rules for Texas universities recruiting college athletes

The Texas Legislature is considering a bill that could mean big changes for recruiting in college sports. House Bill 126 would allow Texas colleges and universities to negotiate name, image and likeness deals directly with prospective college athletes — before they enroll in a university.

The measure is sponsored by Rep. Carl Tepper, a Lubbock Republican. Tuesday, he told members of the House Higher Education Committee that making the change would help Texas schools draw top high school athletes.

Brooks Moore from the Texas A&M University System testified in favor of the bill. He noted colleges and universities in other states can directly negotiate these kinds of deals.

"...which could be a great advantage to student athlete. If Texas institutions can’t do that and the other institutions in other stares can, then they may be able to recruit athletes that Texas can not.”

Lawmakers raised questions, though, about whether high school aged athletes are qualified to make these kinds of financial decisions.

Last year, the NCAA declared it would allow schools to directly pay student athletes for name, image and likeness deals — as long as they're following state law.

Texas lawmakers haven't made any moves on the proposal yet. The state's current legislative session runs until early June.