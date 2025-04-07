© 2025 88.9 KETR
Bill banning most THC hemp products goes before House committee

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:18 PM CDT
Monday Evening Newscast stock image: Ferguson Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley

Texas currently allows hemp products to contain hemp-derived THC within federal guidelines.

Bills that would restrict or ban the sales of most or all hemp consumable products containing THC in Texas are up for a hearing before a key committee in the Texas House. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says the main House bill is drawing stiff opposition from both opponents and supporters of THC consumables.

Christine Scruggs of Pearland said House Bill 28 doesn’t go far enough and called for a complete ban on THC products, pointing to the experience of her son.

“He was diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychotic disorder. He worked through a dual-diagnosis program for eight and a half months. His therapist told him he’s lucky not to have been converted to a long-term diagnosis of bipolar or schizophrenia.”

But many others said they depend on such products for their health, including Afghanistan War veteran Trevon Ferguson, who uses on them for treatment of epilepsy.

“That reduced my seizures from 5-10 a day to maybe 1-2 a year.”

HB 28 would effectively ban the sales of most THC-consumables in Texas – with the exception of beverages. I’m Andrew Schneider in Houston.
Mark Haslett
