Garrett, Lamb to be honored with dedicated bricks at Commerce Public Library's Authors' Park

The Commerce Public Library is hosting a Garden Party this Sunday, as part of the library’s annual fundraising drive. The public is invited to Authors’ Park, where Commerce artists Jordan Garrett and Sharice Henry Lamb will be honored with new dedicated bricks to go among the others at Authors’ Park.

Lamb, currently of Atlanta, Ga., is a film producer, as well as an actor, writer, and director. Garrett, of Commerce, is a metal worker and machinist. Commerce Public Library’s Carolyn Trezevant stopped by KETR’s studios on Friday, along with Garrett and Lamb, to discuss this Sunday’s event. You can hear the audio of today’s live broadcast in the audio player above.

What: Commerce Public Library Garden Party and Brick Dedication

Where: Authors’ Park at Commerce Public Library, 1210 Park Street

When: 5-7 p.m., Sunday (April 13)

Details: Commerce artists Jordan Garrett and Sharice Henry Lamb to be honored with dedicated bricks at Authors’ Park, followed by refreshments and music – all in support of Commerce Public Library’s 2025 Sustaining Membership Drive. More information at commercepubliclibrary.org.