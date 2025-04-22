Early voting begins for county, municipal, tax district elections

Early voting in municipal and county elections in Texas begins today and continues through next Tuesday, April 29. In Hunt County, polling sites will be open today through Friday (Apr. 22-25). Next Monday and Tuesday (Apr. 28-29), polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, May 3.

In Hunt County, all voters registered in the county may vote at either of two locations in Greenville. Polls will be open at Hunt County Voter Administration (2217A Washington St.), and at Hunt Regional Medical Center (4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd.) In Commerce, voters can vote at City Hall (1119 Alamo St.)

There are two contested public offices in Commerce. Incumbent mayor Teddy Reel is running for re-election. That office will be contested by Coy Smith. The Commerce Independent School District will have one contested place on the Commerce ISD Board of Trustees. Abbie Harper and Henry Ross are both running for Place 3 on the school board.

Voters in the Hunt Memorial Hospital District will decide the fate of a $29.34 million bond for hospital expansion. Sample ballots can be found at the county’s website, huntcounty.net.