School prayer bill clears hurdle in the Texas House

A bill to allow for periods of prayer or bible readings in public and charter schools has cleared one of its last hurdles to becoming law. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says the bill passed its second reading in the Texas House, and the final reading could come tomorrow.

Republican Representative David Spiller sponsored Senate Bill 11 in the House.

“If school districts decide or charter school governance decide not to do this, then they don’t have to. But if they do, then schoolteachers, employees can choose to participate, but they don’t have to. If children want to participate, and their parents allow and consent for them to do that, they can do that, but they don’t have to.”

Democratic Representative James Talarico opposed the bill.

“When we allow teachers and principals, those in positions of power, to impose their religion on other people, especially children, we are undermining the freedom of religion that made this state and this country great...”

If the bill passes its final reading, its next step would be to go to Governor Greg Abbott for signature. I’m Andrew Schneider in Houston.