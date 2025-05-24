Memorial Day compositions, Dallas-based conductor highlight KETR's Sunday classical broadcast

Millennium of Music, Sunday at 9 a.m.

Millennium of Music presents a weekly selection of works from the Medieval and Renaissance periods. This Sunday’s program features the masses composed by Alexander Agricola, a 15th century composer of Franco-Flemish polyphony. They’ll be performed by Beauty Farm, an Austrian vocal ensemble that specializes in later Franco-Flemish music.

Sunday Baroque, Sunday at 10 a.m.

Sunday Baroque brings you a wide variety of beloved music from the Baroque era of 1600-1750 A.D. This week’s program will include many different pieces in honor of Memorial Day - from the 17th century choral setting “Eternal Light” by a composer who lost his life in military service, to a harp performance of the Scottish folk melody “Flowers of the Forest”, which is traditionally played during funerals or memorial days for fallen soldiers.

SymphonyCast, Sunday at 7 p.m.

SymphonyCast takes listeners around the world to hear the world’s best orchestras in concert. This week’s program features the WDR symphony, a German radio orchestra based in Cologne. Plus, you’ll hear performances of two works telling the tale of 1001 Arabian Nights.

Concierto, Sunday at 9 p.m.

Concierto presents classical music in both English and Spanish, including compositions and performances from Latin America, Spain and more. The first hour of this week’s program pays tribute to the Spanish composer Enrique Granados. Granados’ Spanish Dance No. 5 is played by guitarist David Russell, and Goyescas, a piano suite, will be performed by Cuban pianist Jorge Luis Prats.

The second hour of Concierto will feature Mexican conductor Eduardo Mata, who headed the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for over ten years. You’ll be able to hear him conduct works by Ginastera, a composer hailing from Argentina, Aaron Copland, a 20th century American composer, and more.

