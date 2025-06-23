Gov. Abbott Vetoes Texas THC Ban in Break with Lt. Gov. Patrick

In June 2025, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 3, aiming to ban all consumable hemp-derived THC products—including popular delta‑8 edibles, vapes, and beverages—citing concerns about youth access and the potency of these widely available items. The measure was a top-tier priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who labeled THC-infused products “a poison in our public” and even visited retail stores during the session to reinforce his hardline stance.

Opposition swiftly emerged from a diverse coalition: hemp farmers, veterans, entrepreneurs, and retailers warned that the legislation would devastate a burgeoning $8 billion industry, risk pushing consumers toward the black market, and harm Texans using THC products for pain relief, PTSD, or mental health support. A veteran testified how THC gummies helped him avoid opioid use. Meanwhile, the Texas Hemp Business Council collected roughly 120,000 petition signatures urging Gov. Greg Abbott to veto the bill.

Late on June 22, 2025—under an hour before the veto deadline— Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed SB 3, preserving the legal THC market and signaling a rare conflict with Patrick. Abbott’s decision aligns with his broader approach this session, which included expanding access to medical marijuana for chronic conditions like pain, traumatic brain injury, and Crohn’s disease, as reported by Axios.

What happens next? Since the legislative session has adjourned, the veto stands unless Abbott calls a special session with the THC ban as an agenda item—the only path Patrick could pursue. Meanwhile, debate continues: Patrick has threatened to stall other legislation in response, while hemp advocates press for a regulated approach—layering age limits, marketing rules, and potency caps rather than outright prohibition. With strong public support for decriminalization and regulated access noted by recent polls, the battle over how Texas handles hemp-derived THC products is poised to carry into the next special session—or the 2027 legislative cycle.

