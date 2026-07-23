KETR to present special on U.S.-China AI competition

A special edition of the podcast series Strength in Numbers airs at 6 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by the University of Virginia’s National Security Data and Policy Institute, Saturday’s edition will examine how the United States and China's distinct industrial policies are shaping the ongoing AI arms race, and how each country's approach to decision-making and regulation is influencing this high-stakes technological competition.

In the program, Phil Potter, Executive Director of the University of Virginia's National Security Data and Policy Institute, discusses the potential challenges and opportunities posed by this emerging technology.

The special also includes a conversation with Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of AI company Altana, who addresses the issue of critical minerals and why materials vital to national security remain largely under the control of an economic adversary.

Rounding out the program is China analyst Dean Cheng, who offers perspective on how to properly assess the scope and stakes of the AI race with China.

88.9 KETR presents special programming each Saturday at 6 p.m.

