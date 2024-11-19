Please don’t feed the dog Thanksgiving table scraps

Listen

On the third Monday of each month, Houston Matters goes to the dogs (and cats) as we welcome your questions about the care and feeding of your canine and feline friends, for veterinarian Dr. Lori Teller from the Meyerland Animal Clinic and Texas A&M University.

In the audio above, Dr. Teller offers some holiday-related reminders about foods that may or may not be good for our pets, as well as what to remember about holiday decorations those dogs and cats may try to chew on.

Among her key points: we really shouldn’t feed dogs and cats table scraps (no matter how much they beg). She explains that many of the foods we serve at Thanksgiving aren’t good for them, and in some cases, can be dangerous.

