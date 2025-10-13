Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments - The Famous Blue Jay Singers

One of the great distinctives of the pre-World War II gospel jubilee quartets was the irresistible "clanka lanka" rhythmic backing vocal. It was created by the unison chanting of the words "clanka lanka lanka" by the tenor, baritone, and bass singers behind the lead vocalist. Nobody really knows where it came from, but the first time it appears on a recording is by the Silver Leaf Quartette on "Sleep On, Mother," from 1928.

The "clanka lanka" sound continues right into the early 1950s as jubilee gives way to the "hard gospel" sound. But until then, every quartet – including the powerful Golden Gate Quartet -- had to include at least one "clanka lanka" with each release. In fact, the Famous Blue Jay Singers even released a song titled "Clanka Lanka" in 1931, featuring a very young Silas Steele on falsetto!

MUSIC: (2541) Famous Blue Jay Singers, Birmingham Quartet Anthology, Clanka Lanka, LP, "Clanka Lanka," Side 2, Track 4 (Oct. 12, 2025) 3:07 minutes

