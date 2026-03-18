Fight against data center in fast-growing west Fort Worth gears up

Southwest Tarrant County residents worry a planned data center could negatively impact their growing community as city officials consider tax breaks for the project.

On March 16, Fort Worth and Benbrook residents discussed their concerns and possible ways to stall a data center planned for 186 acres of land in Veale Ranch near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Chapin School Road.

The project would be overseen by Edged Data Centers, a subsidiary of technology infrastructure company Endeavour, which also has plans for a data center in Irving.

Krista Erbe, a Fort Worth resident in attendance, said although the rezoning of the site to industrial use allows the project to move forward, those concerned should still make their voices heard.

They can do so by requesting an environmental study from the developer, she said during the meeting at Benbrook United Methodist Church. She encouraged attendees to reach out to Fort Worth city leaders to urge them to deny or alter an agreement that would provide Edged a 50% break in property taxes.

"We can raise our voices," Erbe said. "We have a little bit of control in that part."

Fort Worth City Council members are expected to vote on the proposed tax abatement during their March 31 meeting.

Council members granted the company's request in June to zone the property for intensive commercial and medium industrial use, records show.

The community meeting comes after the city's economic development department presented the tax abatement proposal for the data center on March 3 to council members.

In exchange for the tax break, the company would be required to provide job opportunities and meet salary thresholds.

Other residents in attendance expressed worries the data center will impact nearby natural resources and public health due to noise disturbances.

They cited the bitcoin mine in Granbury and Black Mountain's planned data center in southeast Fort Worth as examples.

Granbury residents have criticized the bitcoin operation, reporting issues with their health due to the noisy facility. Operator Marathon Digital Holdings reported lower noise levels and installed more efficient equipment following resident complaints.

In southeast Fort Worth, residents similarly fear a data center — with eyes on land between Forest Hill, Kennedale and Everman — would negatively impact homes, property values and deplete the city of energy and water. Black Mountain officials have said they are using an efficient water-cooling system and will implement a buffer zone between the data center and nearby properties.

Gary Hogan, Chapel Creek Neighborhood Association president, said the state's power grid cannot withstand the electricity demands stemming from data centers.

"We have heard for years that our grid is perilous," Hogan said. "So the question is, what are these people going to do to the areas where the grid is going to be impacted?"

Edged has agreed to best practices and uses for its electricity and water needs if the proposed tax break is approved, economic development coordinator Cherie Gordon told council members.

The company uses waterless cooling technology and "ultra-clean" critical power systems that eliminate emissions, according to its website.

The project has the support of the state's power grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, according to the Report's previous reporting. Electricity distributor Oncor will build a substation nearby to power the facility.

The Edged center is part of a negotiated agreement between the project's Dallas-based developer PMB Capital and city officials.

PMB Capital and Edged did not immediately respond to the Report's request for an interview.

Council member Michael Crain, whose district includes the proposed site, said officials consider developmental benefits while also keeping the public's well-being in mind.

"My commitment to the neighborhood and the residents is that we look thoughtfully at what that looks like, ensuring that whatever it is doesn't impinge on their quality of life," Crain said.

The tax abatement would cost the city about $18.2 million in taxes but bring in $49.3 million over 10 years, the life of the agreement, according to city documents.

Fort Worth resident Laurie Nors questioned how requirements for sustainability would be enforced under the city's agreement.

"Are there safeguards or checks and balances that are being put in place?" Nors said. "Are they adequate? Or is there something that would be better that we could ask about or recommend?"

Fort Worth will pull its tax cut if the operator fails to meet contractual obligations, Crain said.

Jaime Perkins, an environmental advocate in North Texas, encouraged residents to act collectively and speak at public meetings.

"We have the power," Perkins said. "Every person in this room … and the people that they can bring out and their time that they can dedicate to this fight is what will build power to ensure that that doesn't pop up in our neighborhood. Not this time and not the next time."

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

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