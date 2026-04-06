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Did you know ballpark nachos made their debut in North Texas?

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published April 6, 2026 at 9:35 AM CDT
A fan eats nachos during a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
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FR170451 AP
A fan eats nachos during a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Friday is Opening Day for the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

One of the joys of attending a game in person is the food — we're talking hot dogs, beer and of course, ballpark nachos.

The spicy, cheesy game-time snack made its debut right here in North Texas 50 years ago at Arlington Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

Amy McCarthy wrote about the story behind the invention of ballpark nachos in her piece for Texas Monthly titled, "The Snack That Changed Baseball Forever."

She recently spoke to KERA's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning about how Frank Liberto came up with his idea and why ballpark nachos are now a staple at stadiums across the country.

You can listen to the conversation by clicking the 'listen' button above.

Copyright 2026 KERA News
Stories from Texas Stations
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Fort Worth reporter.
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