UNT lands six national TV games for fall football season, plus first Fox broadcast

The hope following one of the memorable seasons in the history of North Texas football was that all the Mean Green accomplished in their final year under Eric Morris would pay dividends once Neal Brown took over the program.

There's no telling now how Brown's debut campaign as UNT's coach will turn out, but the American Conference's announcement of television designations and kickoff times Wednesday ensured one thing — there will be a whole lot of people watching to see how it all unfolds.

UNT landed its first national broadcast on Fox and will have at least six games on national television this season, including two Thursday night games set to be shown on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Mean Green's profile nationally soared last season when UNT finished 12-2, played in the American title game and went on to knock off San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl. That success certainly seemed to garner the interest of television networks when they set their broadcast slates.

The game times and television designations were released for seven of UNT's games in all. The school will announce the remaining kickoff times and television designations as the season progresses.

Those announcements will come in the 12-day window designated by ESPN.

The Mean Green will have games broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, CBS Sports Network and USA Network. UNT set a record last season when 10 of its games were shown on linear television.

The Mean Green will open the season in the national spotlight when they take on defending national champion Indiana at 11 a.m. Sept. 5 on FOX for the network's weekly Big Noon Kickoff.

UNT will also play two Thursday night games that are set to be shown on national television. Weekday night games are favorable due to a lack of competition for viewers when compared to Saturdays, when a full slate of games is on.

UNT's game at Tulsa is the first of those Thursday games and will be played at 8 p.m. Oct. 1. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Mean Green will host Florida Atlantic in their second Thursday game at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. That game will be shown on either ESPN or ESPN2.

UNT's home opener against UNLV on Sept. 12 will kick off at 2:45 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Mean Green will then face Texas State in a rematch of the teams' thrilling showdown in the 2024 First Responder Bowl. UNT fell to the Bobcats 30-28 and will be out for revenge when the teams meet for the first time since then at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 in a game that will be shown on USA Network.

UNT's game at Navy at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24 will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

The Mean Green have one game set for ESPN+ thus far, a 6:30 p.m. game against Houston Christian on Sept. 26.

UNT heads into the season with a largely rebuilt roster after the departure of Morris, who left before the Mean Green's bowl win over San Diego State to take over the program at Oklahoma State. Several of UNT's top players followed Morris to Stillwater, including record-setting quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

UNT is set to rebuild around a highly regarded transfer class featuring former West Viginia transfer running back Jahiem White.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

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