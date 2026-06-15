Frisco couple ran $2.5 million psychic fraud scheme to clear victims of 'karmic debt,' feds say

A Frisco couple operated a years-long psychic scam that defrauded vulnerable victims to the tune of $2.5 million with the promise of "curse cleansing" and "love readings," federal prosecutors say.

Bridgette Doreen Evans, 47, and Vinnie John Uwanawich, 44, targeted people dealing with grief, divorce, loneliness and other personal hardships between 2021 and 2024, according to a federal complaint.

Prosecutors say Evans promoted psychic services online using the alias Jolene Travis and convinced victims supernatural curses were responsible for problems in their lives.

The indictment alleges Evans knew she was not psychic and that the rituals were fabricated soley to convince victims to surrender money and valuables they would never recover.

"In fact, as Evans and Uwanawich well knew, Evans was not a psychic; the victims were not 'cursed'; and Evans and Uwanawich did not intend to return the property and, with the exception of a few small re-payments designed to lull the victims, never did so," the indictment reads.

The indictment alleges she told victims their financial troubles, failed relationships and other hardships were the result of curses, "karmic debt" or negative energy that could only be removed through expensive cleansing rituals.

One victim told Evans about relationship problems involving a former romantic partner.

Prosecutors allege Evans claimed the victim's inability to reunite with that partner was caused by a curse created by negative energy from the former partner's new relationship.

"Evans reported that the 'angels' told Evans the 'curse' was tied to money, which meant Victim 2 could clear the 'curse' only through a 'money cleansing' involving the transfer of funds to Evans," the indictment reads. "Evans said the 'cleansing' would take 14 days, and that Victim 2's relationship issues would be fixed after that 'cleansing."

According to the indictment, Evans specifically marketed free "love readings" and other psychic services on social media to people experiencing relationship struggles and personal crises.

Authorities say Evans gained victims' trust by claiming she could communicate telepathically with angels and the loved ones of her clients. Victims were told expensive rituals were needed to remove those curses, according to court documents.

The couple persuaded victims to hand over cash, gold, jewelry and other assets under the promise the items would be returned after the cleansing ceremonies were completed, prosecutors say.

One victim allegedly wired more than $2.1 million to purchase gold coins that Evans claimed were needed for cleansing ceremonies. Prosecutors say the victim was instructed to mail or personally deliver the coins to Evans.

The indictment further alleges Evans convinced that same victim to sell her home and use the proceeds to purchase additional gold coins, claiming the property itself was part of the curse

At least three victims collectively lost more than $2.5 million, federal authorities say. Another victim allegedly sent more than $86,000 through electronic payment platforms, while a third victim was persuaded to provide access to credit card accounts prosecutors say were used to purchase luxury goods, airline tickets, hotels, vacation rentals, jewelry and gold coins.

Evans convinced one victim to take out a loan exceeding $100,000 and purchase a Chevrolet Corvette valued at approximately $125,000 for use in a supposed cleansing ceremony, the indictment also alleges.

Prosecutors say Evans repeatedly assured victims the transfers were temporary and that all money and property would be returned once the rituals were complete.

When victims began demanding repayment, prosecutors allege Evans extended the scheme by claiming the cleansings were incomplete or required additional money.

The U.S. Justice Department says Uwanawich helped carry out the operation by managing financial accounts, collecting proceeds from victims, selling gold coins obtained through the scheme and reassuring victims Evans' psychic abilities were legitimate.

More than $119,000 from a payment account associated with the operation was transferred directly into Uwanawich's personal bank accounts, court documents say.

Federal investigators said the case illustrates how fraud schemes often target people experiencing personal hardships and emotional vulnerability.

"The schemes may change, but the greed driving them does not," said W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office, in a press release. "This case is yet another demonstration of how fraudsters exploit vulnerable situations to gain their victims' trust, even creating fake identities in an attempt to evade accountability and further schemes that last years."

Evans and Uwanawich were arrested this week and appeared in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, as well as multiple counts of wire fraud and mail fraud

If convicted, each defendant could face up to 20 years in prison on the federal charges.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2026 KERA News