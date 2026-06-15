New World screwworm infestations rise to 12 as parasite spreads in Texas

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The number of confirmed New World screwworm infestations in the United States has risen to 12, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as state and federal officials continue efforts to contain the flesh-eating parasite.

Eleven infestations have been confirmed in Texas and one in New Mexico.

The latest Texas case was identified in a sheep in Sutton County, about 135 miles northwest of San Antonio. The detection adds to growing concerns that the parasite is spreading beyond South Texas and into other parts of the state.

Screwworm was eradicated from the United States in the 1960s before reappearing in Texas this month after spreading north through Mexico from Central America.

New World screwworm is the larval stage of a parasitic fly that attacks warm-blooded animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, humans. Unlike many fly larvae that feed on dead tissue, screwworm larvae feed on living flesh.

The outbreak has raised concerns across Texas' livestock industry. Texas leads the nation in cattle production, and agricultural officials have warned that a widespread infestation could have significant economic consequences.

Adult flies lay eggs in open wounds or body openings of animals. After hatching, the larvae burrow into tissue, creating painful wounds that can become severe or even fatal if left untreated.

The parasite poses a potentially significant threat to Texas livestock producers and wildlife populations. State and federal officials have responded with surveillance, testing and the release of millions of sterile male screwworm flies. Because female screwworm flies generally mate only once, breeding with a sterile male prevents reproduction and helps suppress the population.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration covering all 254 Texas counties as state and federal officials work to contain the outbreak.

Livestock owners are being urged to inspect animals regularly and immediately report suspected infestations to veterinarians or animal health authorities. Early detection and treatment are considered critical to preventing further spread.

Officials emphasize that properly handled meat remains safe to eat and that screwworm does not spread through meat products.

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