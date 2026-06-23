Messi makes history in Arlington as Argentina fans flood Dallas Stadium

Nearly 100,000 people came to Arlington on Monday chasing the possibility of a historic moment.

They came to the World Cup group-stage match donning sky blue and white-striped jerseys, with flags draped over their shoulders and Lionel Messi's name stretched across their backs. They came to see Argentina, the defending champion. They came to see Austria try to spoil the party.

And, since the afternoon bent the right way — Messi scored in the 38th minute, and again in the 95th in Argentina's 2-0 win — they came to see soccer history written in Tarrant County.

Julieta Lueseas, her parents and her brother sat outside Dallas Stadium near a group of cheering Argentina fans on the corner of East Randol Mill Road and AT&T Way before the match. The four wore the iconic albiceleste colors of their home country.

Julieta arrived from Connecticut, where she moved from the province of Salta in northern Argentina. The trip signified her first time seeing her family in months. Maybe just as important to her: Seeing Messi in what could be his final World Cup, on a day when one more goal gave him the men's World Cup scoring record.

He scored twice, giving him 18 all-time goals in soccer's biggest stage.

"I don't know how to explain it. … I feel so emotional right now," Lueseas said as other fans swarmed the streets. "Experiencing this with my family, I just can't explain it. I'm so happy."

In the United States, there are sports icons like LeBron James or Tom Brady. Lueseas said Messi is more than just an icon for her home.

"In Argentina, he's our god," she said.

The pilgrimage brought fans from across the world to the streets around Dallas Stadium.

Some arrived with tickets already secured. Others came hoping.

Outside the stadium, fans like Carlos Claros searched for last-minute seats, while groups surrounding him posed for photos, sang "Vamos, Vamos Selección" — one of Argentina's most famous chants — and waited in the 85-degree heat for a match that felt larger than the group-stage standings

Argentina fans sing "Vamos, Vamos Selección" outside Dallas Stadium before the World Cup match between Argentina and Austria on June 22, 2026, in Arlington. (Maria Crane | Fort Worth Report/CatchLight Local/Report for America) The day was the end of a yearlong plan for Damian Beltrame. He came from Totoras, a small city in Argentina's Santa Fe province, with a group of friends attending their first World Cup together.

"To enjoy it with your group of friends, that's priceless," Beltrame said in Spanish.

The draws were Argentina and Messi, but Beltrame said the moment was also about something larger than one player or one game.

"Fútbol une a Argentina," he said. Soccer — or football — unites Argentina.

Meanwhile, Claros was still trying to get inside.

Claros, who grew up in Buenos Aires and now lives in Houston, stood outside the stadium looking for a ticket after driving to Arlington. Resale prices climbed far beyond face value, with some tickets listed for thousands of dollars, he said.

He watched Argentina play Algeria in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier in the tournament after finding a ticket through Facebook. This time, he said, the market was tougher and filled with potential scams.

The match connected him to memories that stretched far beyond Arlington. Claros was 10 when Argentina won its first World Cup, the 1978 edition played in that country, and still remembers celebrating in Buenos Aires with his family, riding in a car with flags after the championship match.

Decades later, he was outside a football stadium in Arlington, hoping to watch another chapter in Argentina's soccer history.

Even if he didn't secure a ticket, Claros did not consider it a wasted trip.

"Just coming for the spirit, the celebration," Claros said, referencing Argentina's win and Messi's newly earned spot in the record books. "I think that's enough for me."

Some weren't swept up in Messi-mania and just wanted to watch good soccer.

Omar Serrano went to the stadium donning the white and red U.S. national team jersey, a bright contrast to the light blue that surrounded Dallas Stadium, renamed from AT&T Stadium due to FIFA branding rules.

Serrano and a few of his friends from the metroplex contemplated meeting in Arlington to watch a game and landed on the match despite not having an allegiance to either team.

"I'm just a big soccer fan," Serrano said. "I like watching Messi play, but I'm not a hardcore Argentina fan, I'm not an Austria fan. I just love the game."

And not everyone outside Dallas Stadium wanted history to arrive Monday.

Martin Huber and Alex Meier traveled from Vienna to see Austria play in its first World Cup since 1998. They knew they would be outnumbered by Argentina fans but said that did not make the day any less meaningful.

"It doesn't matter if there are more Argentinians or not," Huber said. "It's cool to be here."

Did he want to see Messi break the record in Arlington?

Huber smiled.

"He could break it," he said. "But against Jordan. Not this game."

Messi did not wait.

Lueseas witnessed the moment inside the stadium. Claros did not.

But for a few hours Monday, they gathered in Arlington anyway — close enough to the noise, the flags and the roar that followed inside Dallas Stadium when possibility became history.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

Chris Moss is a reporter for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@arlingtonreport.org.

News decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Copyright 2026 KERA News