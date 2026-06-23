Prairieland shooter gets 100 years, others 30-70 in ICE detention center 'antifa' protest

Prairieland ICE detention center shooter Benjamin Song was sentenced to 100 years in prison Tuesday, with others getting 30 years or more for their role in a July 4, 2025 immigration protest turned violent.

Song was convicted of attempted murder for shooting and injuring an Alvarado police officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center during the demonstration.

U.S. District Judges Mark Pittman and Reed O'Connor also sentenced seven others, who were convicted in March of playing a role in the nonfatal shooting of Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross outside the ICE facility as part of an "antifa" cell.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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