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Prairieland shooter gets 100 years, others 30-70 in ICE detention center 'antifa' protest

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:25 AM CDT
Eight people were sentenced to prison June 23, 2026, in connection with the nonfatal shooting of an Alvarado police officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center July 4, 2025. Authorities have called it the first-ever federal terrorism case associated with "antifa." From top left: Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, Elizabeth (left) and Ines Soto, Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill (left), Maricela Rueda, Benjamin Song (left).
Yfat Yossifor/courtesy
/
KERA
Eight people were sentenced to prison June 23, 2026, in connection with the nonfatal shooting of an Alvarado police officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center July 4, 2025. Authorities have called it the first-ever federal terrorism case associated with "antifa." From top left: Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, Elizabeth (left) and Ines Soto, Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill (left), Maricela Rueda, Benjamin Song (left).

Prairieland ICE detention center shooter Benjamin Song was sentenced to 100 years in prison Tuesday, with others getting 30 years or more for their role in a July 4, 2025 immigration protest turned violent.

Song was convicted of attempted murder for shooting and injuring an Alvarado police officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center during the demonstration.

U.S. District Judges Mark Pittman and Reed O'Connor also sentenced seven others, who were convicted in March of playing a role in the nonfatal shooting of Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross outside the ICE facility as part of an "antifa" cell.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org and Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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Toluwani Osibamowo