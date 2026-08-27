Dallas County health officials confirm measles case, warn other North Texans of possible exposure

Dallas County health officials are warning of possible measles exposure after a resident tested positive for the virus.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said Tuesday the individual visited three North Texas locations while infectious on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. The highly contagious virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

Dallas County identified the following windows of risk:

Turrentine Jackson Morrow Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, 75013

Full window of risk: Friday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gloria's Restaurant, 152 Fountain Circle, Fairview, 75069

Full window of risk: Friday, Aug. 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Revel Patio Grill, 9305 Preston Rd, Frisco, 75033

Full window of risk: Saturday, Aug. 15 from 7:45 p.m. to midnight



Advice from health officials

"If you were at one of these locations during the identified time period, check your vaccination status and watch closely for symptoms," Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County health department, said in a statement. "Most importantly, make sure you and your family are up to date on the MMR vaccine."

Dallas County Health and Human Services said people who are concerned about exposure should check if they've gotten the MMR vaccine. The department said people who have documentation of vaccination, "laboratory evidence of immunity" or confirmation of previous measles infection are considered protected against the virus. It also said people born before 1957 are also generally presumed to have immunity.

People who are unvaccinated and were present at any of the three locations during a window of potential risk should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose, a progressive rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and red, watery eyes.

Infants, pregnant people "without evidence of immunity" and people with severely weakened immune systems are at an increased risk for serious complications from a measles infection. County health officials said anyone in higher risk groups who may have been exposed to the virus should contact a healthcare provider for guidance.

The health department said people who develop symptoms of measles should stay home and avoid contact with others. It also urges people to call the healthcare provider or emergency department before arriving to tell them about the potential exposure to measles. When traveling to healthcare facilities, the county said people who are showing symptoms should avoid public transportation, taxis and ride-share services.

Rising concerns about measles

The number of measles cases is higher than it's been in 35 years, with more than 2,750 cases reported across the country – already surpassing last year's total of about 2,300, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Texas health officials said they're concerned about declining vaccination rates, especially as students head back to school. They said falling rates could lead to even more outbreaks, like the historic 2025 measles outbreak in West Texas – which lasted for months and resulted in more than 750 cases across 37 counties.

"Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is also highly preventable," said Huang. "Vaccination remains our best protection against measles and the best way to prevent further spread in our community."

Abigail Ruhman is KERA's health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .

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