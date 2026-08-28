Texas Health to launch new maternal health program for continuity of care

Texas Health Resources is launching a new maternal health program next month to support mothers through the nonmedical challenges that can impact their health.

Through the Continuum of Care Maternal Health Program, community health workers will provide one-on-one guidance to pregnant women and new mothers, connecting them with resources to help access food, housing, transportation and childcare.

"I knew we needed to get in there and help moms connect with resources that meet those nonmedical drivers of health because we can ultimately tie it to the other issues of pregnancy and help them get that good start that they needed," said Caryn Paulos, Texas Health's senior director of faith and community health improvement.

In addition to addressing nonmedical factors, community health workers will also support the women in accessing medication and connecting with providers such as primary care physicians and obstetricians.

Community health workers can also refer participants to parenting classes and support groups.

Additionally, they will screen for interpersonal violence and postpartum depression, referring participants to social workers and mental health services when needed.

The program builds upon another Texas Health program in which community health workers support those with chronic diseases by helping them connect to resources and build self-efficacy, Paulos said.

The hospital system viewed maternal health as an area upon which to expand due to Texas' challenges in that healthcare sector.

"When you see that women of color are dying at three times the rate of other women and are more likely to have problems, it makes you say, 'OK, what can we do to make a difference?'" Paulos said. "No woman should be dying, especially when 85% of those issues are preventable."

After connecting the participant with resources, the community health worker will close the loop through follow-ups to ensure they received resources that meet their needs.

Building trusting relationships between community health workers and the mothers is key, Paulos emphasized. Most of the community health workers speak Spanish, and the program aims to connect participants with those from their neighborhoods.

"If I'm at my doctor's office, I may not want to admit to my doctor I can't afford groceries," Paulos said. "But if I start visiting with a CHW and relate to her, then I'm more open to sharing that information and getting that out to receive."

The program is supported by funding from the North Texas Maternal Health Accelerator, which aims to reduce severe complications for pregnant women in Tarrant and Dallas counties. It previously underwent a soft launch with internal referrals, which alone led to 152 people enrolling, Paulos said.

"That just tells me the need is there, and the services we're providing are needed," she said.

With the public launch, women can now self-refer.

Pregnant women or mothers with babies under a year old are eligible to participate in the free program. They must live in Tarrant or Dallas County and be at least 17 years old.

The ultimate goal is to expand the program to all areas Texas Health serves, Paulos said.

The program will kick off with a community baby shower Sept. 10 at Texas Health Resources Pavilion in Arlington. Interested expecting or new mothers should register by Sept. 2 and can do so online.

McKinnon Rice is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Copyright 2026 KERA News