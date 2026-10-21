North Texas voters say affordability is a top concern as they head to the ballot box

North Texans are voting in a midterm election that’s likely to have a significant impact on decisions made in Washington — decisions that affect us all. KERA News wants to hear directly from people who live and work in North Texas.

What’s the issue or problem you worry most about? How are you and the people you care about directly impacted? What do you think should be done?

We asked those questions to over 100 North Texans in Dallas, Denton, Tarrant and Collin counties. And in the upcoming weeks, KERA will share with listeners and readers what we learned when we listened.

As early voting gets underway in Texas, voters overwhelmingly point to affordability as a major concern.

In interviews with KERA News, North Texas residents described the pressure of rising prices for groceries, gas, housing and other necessities.

Some said they’re cutting back on personal spending, while others said higher costs are affecting their businesses and their ability to make ends meet.

Kelly Wiley, 66, Dallas

Wiley, who helps people rebuilding their lives after prison and during recovery, said rising utility costs are a major strain as she cares for her elderly mother and lives on Social Security. She said she has limited options for reducing bills that she cannot control.

“For the last three months, I’ve paid $800 at a home that I’m never at during the daytime for electricity.The fact that I am paying $800 a month, the last three months has cost me $2,400. That’s a big difference for a single person on Social Security and, you know, on a fixed income. I’m like, what in the world? Why am I paying that much money? When you learn not to waste, then you get what you need. But I can’t adjust the electric bill.”

Kelly Wiley, Dallas

Manuel Castillo, 27, Dallas

Castillo said he is concerned about taxes, rising gas prices and how the government spends public money. He questioned whether tax dollars are being directed toward the needs of local communities, particularly as residents face rising expenses.

“We live in a world where gas is literally double what I remember growing up with. I remember when gas was literally like less than $2 growing up because my mom would make me pump her gas and me being the gentleman that I am, I would pump the gas. I remember when there was a time where I would hand over a $20 bill and that was enough to fill up the tank, and now it’s not. It takes maybe twice that to fill up a tank, which is crazy. “I can’t even enjoy my own hobbies anymore. I don’t even have the extra money to be able to enjoy my old hobbies.”

Manuel Castillo – Dallas

Rachel Grandstaff, 42, Ovilla

For Grandstaff, rising prices affect both her household and her business. She said the cost of everyday goods is a concern, especially because her business sells things people can choose to go without when money is tight.

“The prices of everyday things going up, it affects me, and then I don’t sell anything that’s a need to have, so when people have less disposable income, it definitely affects a business where it’s extra treats and things that people want. My sales have not gone down year over year, but I also haven’t seen any growth. And I’m always really grateful when people spend any money because I know with prices of other things going up, they don’t have a lot extra. And I’ve noticed the average spend, people buy smaller things. What people are spending their money on has definitely changed.”

Rachel Grandstaff – Ovilla

Jane Whitworth, 75, Glen Rose

Whitworth said rising prices are particularly concerning because she is retired and has a limited income. She said the cost of groceries for her and her husband has more than doubled compared with what they used to spend.

“Well, I think we’re all worried right now about the economy, gas prices, cost of food, all of that. It’s a worry, especially because I’m retired and so your income is limited. It’s just me and my husband so I used to be able to go to the grocery store and spend $70 or $80 for groceries and now it’s like $160 or $180. Everything’s just gone up so you just have to watch your budget real carefully. And with the heat you have to even watch your electric bill. We would like to buy another car and we’ve just put that off.”

Jane Whitworth – Glenn Rose

Chalamaine Armstrong, 52, Cedar Hill

Armstrong said inflation and affordability are major concerns for the communities she serves. She said helping people through community outreach can only go so far if the cost of living remains difficult to manage.

“I worry the most about inflation and affordability. You know, things are, for our communities, it’s very hard. Everything is costing more and people are not making more, and since they’re not making more, a lot of people are going without. Outreach can only do so much, so if we don’t control inflation, that’s going to be a big issue.”

Chalamaine Armstrong – Cedar Hill

Alejandro Vidales, 33, Hutchins

Vidales said he has taken on additional work to keep up with expenses. In addition to his main job as a locksmith, he said he is doing DoorDash and other side work to make ends meet. A single parent with one child, he said he hopes his son can grow up in a community like the one Vidales remembers from his own childhood.

“I already have a job but I’ve got two other jobs on top of that and it’s ridiculous. I’ve had to get a second job and start doing DoorDash or anything else on the side just so I can make ends meet. I want to actually have my son grow up, at least in a community where I grew up in. I was actually blessed to be able to grow up in such a nice neighborhood. So I want the same for him.”

Alejandro Vidales – Hutchins

KERA News will continue speaking with North Texas voters about the issues top of mind for them leading up to Election Day.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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