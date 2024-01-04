Funeral services set for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

Funeral services will begin Monday for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas, who died Sunday at 89.

Johnson, born in Waco, began her career as a nurse, becoming the chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas' Veterans Administration hospital — the first Black woman to do so. She went on to serve in the Texas House of Representatives in 1972 and Texas Senate in 1986.

Johnson was elected to the U.S. House in 1992 representing Texas' 30th congressional district, which includes South Dallas, Desoto, Lancaster and Cedar Hill, and held the seat until 2023.

In Congress, she made history as the first Black and female chair of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

A public viewing for Johnson will be hosted at the Hall of State in Dallas' Fair Park on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Golden Gate Funeral Home. Concord Church in Dallas will then host a wake service from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. that night.

The church will also host Johnson's funeral Tuesday at 10 a.m. A final graveside service will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10.

