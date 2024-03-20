8 things to know about the April 8 eclipse

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will give millions of Texans a once-in-a-lifetime experience as its path of totality engulfs North Texas. The maximum period of totality will only be four minutes and 28 seconds, a window of time you won’t want to miss -- especially because your next chance in the U.S. won’t occur until 2044.

Here are eight things you should know in preparation for this celestial event:

1. What time does the eclipse start, and how long will totality last?

In North Texas, the event will begin at 12:23 p.m. as a partial solar eclipse. The total eclipse, however, won’t hit until 1:40 p.m. And after about four minutes, we’ll return to a partial eclipse until 3:02 p.m. The time of totality will be nearly twice as long as the previous Great American Eclipse in 2017. The sky will darken so much so that one might think it’s a sunrise or sunset. Those located in the path of totality will be able to see the sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere, framing the moon.

2. You can briefly remove your eclipse glasses

The safest bet is to keep your glasses on during the entire eclipse. However, during totality, you can actually safely remove your glasses for a moment. This is the only type of solar eclipse during which you can do so, but before peak totality ends, you will want to slip those glasses back so you don’t damage your retina. And you’ll definitely want to keep your glasses on while photographing the eclipse. For more on how to protect your eyes, check out this recent edition of Vital Signs.

3. Best areas to watch the solar eclipse

There will be loads of events, many of which will be handing out free eclipse glasses. Below are a few highlights – here’s a complete list.

Turtle Creek Park – The Turtle Creek Conservancy will host an event on its Great Lawn, where you can grab free glasses, visit food trucks and enjoy a live DJ.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science – The Perot Museum is bringing in astronomers from around the world to guide visitors through the eclipse. Plus, KERA will broadcast live from 1-2 p.m.

Klyde Warren Park – If you need last-minute eclipse glasses, you can visit Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, where you’ll find an interactive TECH truck, live music and food trucks.

Quakertown Park – This park in Denton will offer free eclipse glasses, lawn games, music, food trucks and more. The eclipse in Denton will be a deep partial, which means technically viewers will be on the outskirts of totality.

Sundown at Granada, HG Supply Co., HIDE and Sky Blossom are among the rooftop bars offering views of the eclipse.

4. Where do I find eclipse glasses?

If you’re concerned about solar eclipse glasses running out, don’t be. There will be plenty of places within North Texas where you can either snag a pair for free or purchase them.

You can find free glasses at Dallas Public Library branches and at other events on that day.

If you are looking to purchase a bundle, you may be able to find some at your local Whole Foods, Target, Walmart or Staples. Amazon also has a wide variety of eclipse glasses, but be sure to purchase ones that are CE certified and meet the ISO 12312-2 standard, which specifies the properties that a solar viewer should have in order to protect your eyes from injury.

5. Why does the length of totality vary?

The moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit, so the distance is constantly changing. Because of this, each solar eclipse has a different time of totality, according to John Mulchaey, astrophysicist and the Deputy for Science at the Carnegie Institution for Science. “The closer the moon is to earth, the longer totality will be,” he says. During the moon’s rotation, it reaches a point called perigee, where it is closest to earth and appears larger in size. The apogee point of its rotation means the moon is furthest from earth, making its gravitational pull the weakest.

6. You might notice nature respond to the eclipse

As the sky darkens as we approach totality, you may notice nature and your surroundings react to this rare event. “Birds that might be chirping during the day will stop making noise,” Mulchaey says. “Nighttime animals will be coming out and become active and the daytime animals will do the opposite.” You may also notice dogs, cats and other pets display unusual behavior and flowers that rely on light for photosynthesis close their petals.

7. Total solar eclipses are becoming less frequent

Mulchaey says that the moon is moving away from earth on an average of one inch per year. This means that from our perspective, the moon will appear smaller and total eclipses will become less frequent. In millions of years in fact, total solar eclipses will cease to exist. The time of totality is becoming shorter, because the size of the moon’s appearance is shrinking. Compare that with millions of years ago, when the moon was much closer to earth. Back then, the corona, or the sun’s atmosphere, was not visible during an eclipse. “The dinosaurs, for instance, probably wouldn’t have seen total solar eclipses the way we do,” Mulchaey says. “It would’ve been less spectacular, so we’re also living in a particularly interesting time.”

8. How do I capture the eclipse with a camera?

When using an iPhone or other smartphone, you’ll want to adjust the exposure manually. Using the five or 10-second timer will help the camera adjust and focus on the subject more easily, resulting in blur-free images. You can also download the Solar Snap app, which is designed for capturing images of the sun. It includes controls that make focus and exposure easy to adjust.

If your phone is only able to zoom up to 2x, a telephoto zoom lens attachment is recommended so that your video or photos don’t appear pixelated. You can find such attachments on Amazon for under $80.

Be wary of solar filters being sold for smartphones, as there is no need to purchase attachments like these. Pointing your iPhone camera at the sun, even during an eclipse, will not damage the lens or sensors. While photographing the partial phases, be sure to wear eclipse glasses when looking through the viewfinder on your camera.

For those who plan to use a DSLR, the American Astronomical Society advises using a special-purpose solar filter during the partial phases. When using a telephoto lens, the intensity of the sunlight is magnified and can melt your sensor, but using a filter will protect your equipment from intense heat. Photographer Sean MacDonald demonstrates this in a video while preparing for the previous total solar eclipse back in 2017. As you’ll see, his camera began smoking within seconds. Filters that can be screwed onto your camera can be found on Amazon and B&H Photo.

More details on safety photographing an eclipse and settings for DSLRs can be found here.

And don’t forget to grab your tickets for the upcoming Think & Drink event at the Perot Museum, during which Krys Boyd will talk with experts more about how to have the best viewing experience possible.

Copyright 2024 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.