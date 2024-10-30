‘Witches marks’ and curses found carved into the walls of historic England manor

A set of markings known as “witches marks” have been discovered carved into the walls of a historic medieval manor in England.

The "witches" or apotropaic marks — believed to protect against witches or evil spirits — and other ritual carvings were found at Gainsborough Old Hall in Lincolnshire in eastern England. They were discovered during two years of research by Rick Berry, a volunteer for English Heritage, the organization that oversees Gainsborough, along with more than 400 other historic sites, monuments and buildings.

Berry found and catalogued roughly 20 carvings in “a wide range of designs,” mainly in the servants’ wing, at the property, which dates back to the late 15th century, English Heritage said in a press release Tuesday.

They include a pentangle meant to ward off evil; overlapping V's — also called Marian marks — which some believe to be a call to Virgin Mary for protection; and hexafoil designs believed to trap demons, the organization said.

Notably, rare “curse” inscriptions were found, which English Heritage said it had not previously seen at any of its sites. One such inscription was of the name of one of the property owners, businessman William Hickman, written upside down. Defacing a person’s name was thought to curse that person, according to English Heritage.

There were also 100 burn marks, which the organization said was to protect against fire.

Kevin Booth, head of collections at English Heritage, said the reason for the many markings at the site is unclear.

Tom Arber / English Heritage / English Heritage Gainsborough Old Hall, is a Tudor property in Lincolnshire, England, that dates back to the late 15th century. Its Great Hall is shown here.

“It is astonishing that centuries on the amazing old buildings in our care still have secrets waiting to be discovered,” Booth said in the statement. “The Old Hall has undoubtedly had a tumultuous past, not least under the ownership of the apparently unpopular William Hickman, but why it’s the scene of quite such a high concentration of protective carvings remains a mystery.”

Built in the 1400s, the property has been owned and visited by prominent, wealthy figures in England, including the family of Sir Thomas Burgh II, King Henry VIII and Queen Catherine Howard. Hickman and his family lived in the manor beginning in 1596, according to English Heritage. Called an “astute and ruthless businessman,” the organization said he manipulated his authority as owner to “maximise both his control and income.”

Copyright 2024 NPR