What to know about Texas Rangers Fan Fest as it returns for its 37th year

Calling all Texas Rangers baseball fans. The Texas Rangers Fan Fest is back for its 37th year, offering fans the opportunity to meet with their favorite players before the season starts.

Attendees will get the chance to talk to current players like Shawn Armstrong, Jose Corniell and Leody Taveras. Legendary alums of the team will also join in on the fun with autograph-signing and Q-and-A sessions. Tickets to autograph sessions will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s important to arrive early for those seeking their favorite players’ signatures. Photography and personalized autographs are not permitted during the sessions.

According to the Rangers website, Fan Fest attendees can ask players to sign photos, baseballs and other memorabilia, but all items must fit into a 16-inch-by-16-inch-by-8-inch bag.

There will also be fun activities for all ages, such as running the bases, taking photos in the dugout, hitting a Wiffle ball thrown by a player, hanging out on the field with mascot Captain and getting a sneak peek of the locker room. Fans can also participate in a baseball card show featuring cards and memorabilia dating back to 1961, when the team was first established as the Washington Senators.

The upcoming baseball season begins March 27, when the Rangers host the Boston Red Sox.

Details : Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-14. Parking is free.

Here are five other fun family-friendly events to check out in January.

Make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar for other kid-friendly events.

Family Day , Jan. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Highland Park Library, 4700 Drexel Drive, Dallas. Free.

, Jan. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Highland Park Library, 4700 Drexel Drive, Dallas. Free. Zora Neale Hurston Festival , Jan. 11 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 Jefferson Blvd., Dallas. Free.

, Jan. 11 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 Jefferson Blvd., Dallas. Free. Day of Science , Jan. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Preston Royal Branch Library, 5626 Royal Lane, Dallas. Free.

, Jan. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Preston Royal Branch Library, 5626 Royal Lane, Dallas. Free. Family Arts Bash! , Jan. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas. Free.

, Jan. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas. Free. Dog Man: The Musical , Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. Tickets start at $15.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

Copyright 2025 KERA