Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Justice Jimmy Blacklock as next Texas Supreme Court chief justice

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed current Texas Supreme Court Justice Jimmy Blacklock as chief justice, the court announced Monday.

Abbott originally appointed Blacklock to the high court as the Place 2 justice in 2018, after which he was officially elected, then reelected last year. Blacklock previously worked for Abbott as his general counsel and also handled appeals and trials of constitutional cases in federal and state court under Abbott when he was the Texas Attorney General.

Blacklock will succeed former Chief Justice Nathan Hecht, the longest-serving member in the court's history who retired effective Dec. 31. Blacklock thanked Hecht for his wisdom and leadership in a statement.

“The Supreme Court of Texas belongs to the People of Texas, not to the judges or the lawyers,” the statement reads. “Our job at the Court is to apply the law fairly and impartially to every case that comes before us. My colleagues and I are committed to defending the rule of law and to preserving our Texas and United States Constitutions. I look forward to helping the Court continue to pursue equal justice under the law for all Texans.”

Blacklock was born in Houston and raised in Missouri City. Former President George W. Bush appointed Blacklock to practice in the United States Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

Blacklock is also a member of the Federalist Society, one of the most influential conservative legal organizations in the country, and a deacon at Tarrytown Christian Church.

Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to unseat Blacklock, along with Justices John Devine and Jane Bland, when they were up for reelection in November over the court's rulings that doubled down on the state's abortion bans. Blacklock assisted with Obamacare litigation, religious liberty and abortion issues while with the attorney general's office.

“Governor Abbott’s decision reflects his commitment to upholding the integrity and excellence of Texas’ judicial system,” Senior Justice Debra Lehrmann said in a statement on behalf of the Texas Supreme Court.

The governor’s current general counsel, James Sullivan, will fill the vacancy that Blacklock’s appointment leaves on the court. Sullivan has served as the state’s Assistant Solicitor General and is also a member of the Federalist Society.

Both Republicans’ new terms will expire at the end of 2026, after which they’ll run for election. Abbott will swear Blacklock in during a private ceremony Tuesday.

“The Supreme Court of Texas plays a crucial role to shape the future of our great state, and Jimmy Blacklock and James Sullivan will be unwavering guardians of the Texas Constitution serving on our state's highest judicial court,” Abbott said in a statement.

Justices will hear the first oral arguments of the year next week.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on X @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 KERA