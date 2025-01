Modern life means information is a click away, but often it feels better to keep our heads in the sand. Mark Lilla, professor of the humanities at Columbia University, joins host Krys Boyd to discuss the age-old impulse to shield ourselves from information, why that might save our sanity, and what that means for our deep-seated ideas of innocence. His book is "Ignorance and Bliss: On Wanting Not to Know."

Copyright 2025 KERA