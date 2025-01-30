© 2025 88.9 KETR
Map: See the aircraft's paths before they collided near Washington, D.C.

By Alana Wise,
Connie Hanzhang JinDaniel Wood
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:15 PM CST

Loading...

When the American Airlines regional jet and a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in midair Wednesday night, the civilian plane was circling Reagan National Airport preparing to land, just before 9 p.m. E.T.

Investigators say there are likely no survivors in the deadly collision above the icy waters of the Potomac River near the nation's capital.

Reagan National is considered the primary airport for the Washington-metro area and is located in Crystal City, Va. — about 5 miles outside of D.C.

The plane, which was traveling from Wichita, Kan., carried 60 passengers and four crew members. Several of those onboard were elite figure skaters traveling from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships' National Development Camp.

The Black Hawk helicopter was traveling from Fort Belvoir in Virginia, carrying three "experienced" crew members who were conducting a training exercise, according to the Defense Department.

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed last night on approach to Reagan National Airport on Thursday in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching the airport. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on board both aircraft.
Al Drago / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Teams are combing the frigid waters of the Potomac — which bisects the land between D.C. and Virginia — for bodies, in what has now become a recovery mission, rather than a rescue search. As of midday Thursday, authorities said 28 of the likely 67 bodies had been recovered.

Conditions in the Potomac this time of year are brutal, particularly after a recent cold snap in the area left sheets of ice on the dark water that runs about eight feet deep.

Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a visual journalist at NPR, where he brings data and analyses into complex topics by paired reporting with custom charts, maps and explainers. He focuses on data-rich topics like COVID-19 outcomes, climate change and politics. His interest in tracking a small outbreak of a novel coronavirus in January 2020 helped position NPR to be among the leading news organizations to provide daily updates on the growth and impact of COVID-19 around the country and globe.
