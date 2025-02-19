Extreme cold invades North Texas

The polar vortex has arrived in North Texas triggering an extreme cold warning from the National Weather Service. It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Intermittent, light snow flurries will continue this morning but little to no accumulation is expected. Wind chills this morning will be as low as 12 degrees below zero.

⚠️Take it slow on North Texas roads this morning where slick spots mainly on bridges are possible.

Snow flurries will continue across parts of North Texas for a few more hours. Areas downwind of lakes are picking up a light dusting due to lake-effect snow enhancement! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/CTQAoe4Ot8 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 19, 2025

Most North Texas school districts are opening as usual Wednesday.

Some districts are adjusting some after-school activities, so be sure to check your school district's plans.

According to the forecast, temperatures will remain below freezing for most of North Texas today, and strong north winds will make it feel a lot colder with wind chills near 10 to 26 degrees through the afternoon.

Resources

Copyright 2025 KERA