Texas power grid has remained stable amid arctic blast, ERCOT says

An arctic blast has enveloped Texas, plunging temperatures well below freezing in many regions of the state. Despite the extreme cold, the state’s electrical grid operator says it has met the higher demand for electricity.

Temperatures across the state dipped to nearly 20 degrees this week, with the wind chill in some areas making temperatures feel as low as 5 degrees. Despite the frigid conditions, the cold snap isn’t expected to be nearly as catastrophic as the 2021 winter storm that led to widespread power outages across the state.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), power demand across the state this week peaked at around 83,000 megawatts Thursday morning – nearing the state's total energy capacity of 88,000 megawatts at the time. The agency has projected that energy demand should remain well under the state’s energy reserves throughout the rest of the cold snap.

“The grid is operating under normal conditions and is expected to have adequate supply to meet demand,” an ERCOT spokesperson wrote in an email. “It is important to note that ERCOT has NOT called for conservation.”

The National Weather Service issued extreme cold warnings and cold weather advisories across the state through Thursday morning.

Cities in Central Texas saw light snow flurries Wednesday morning as residents continued to bundle up against the piercing wind chill. In North Texas, temperatures continued to hover below 20 degrees Thursday morning. Near the Gulf, cities like Houston experienced temperatures as low as 27 degrees, prompting city officials to open warming centers throughout the region.

According to Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office, temperatures across the state should gradually rise over the weekend.

“It's going to be below normal for several days,” Cady said. “By Monday, we could be nearing the 70 mark again. So, we're going to get back to more pleasant conditions. It's just going to take some time.”

Cady said that it’s “far less likely” for Texas to experience another extreme cold front over the next few weeks.

