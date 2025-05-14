© 2025 88.9 KETR
President Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

President Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday. It’s the first time that presidents from the two countries have met. This meeting follows Trump’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. plans to lift sanctions on Syria. Now, Trump has arrived in Qatar.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy about the president’s Middle East trip.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom