A Year of Roadkill
1 turtle
1 boar
1 pig
1 coyote
2 foxes
2 puppies
2 cows
3 raccoons
4 deer
5 squirrels
6 cats
9 skunks
10 domesticated dogs
11 carrion birds
17 opossums
20 unclear, medium
21 unclear, small
39 armadillos
As witnessed on a daily commute
Rt 224 Greenville to Commerce, TX
a 13.3-mile road
September 2023 - September 2024
A Year of Roadkill is a conceptual work engaging witness and empathy, repetition and duration: all related to the visual performance practice of artist Laurel Jay Carpenter. The print publication is a small document of the project made over a year during a 30-minute commute to work. Both the project and its record are scaled to fit in the modest fragments outside of very busy workdays in a university academic department. In this case, the artist acknowledges that the small can carry big meanings — the urging of presence, of private mourning, of quiet resistance.