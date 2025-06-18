© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.

A Year of Roadkill

KETR | By Laurel Jay Carpenter,
Mark Haslett
Published June 17, 2025 at 10:04 PM CDT
A Year of Roadkill is a conceptual work engaging witness and empathy, repetition and duration: all related to the visual performance practice of artist Laurel Jay Carpenter. The print publication is a small document of the project made over a year during a 30-minute commute to work. Both the project and its record are scaled to fit in the modest fragments outside of very busy workdays in a university academic department. In this case, the artist acknowledges that the small can carry big meanings — the urging of presence, of private mourning, of quiet resistance.
Laurel Jay Carpenter

1 turtle
1 boar
1 pig
1 coyote
2 foxes
2 puppies
2 cows
3 raccoons
4 deer
5 squirrels
6 cats
9 skunks
10 domesticated dogs
11 carrion birds
17 opossums
20 unclear, medium
21 unclear, small
39 armadillos

As witnessed on a daily commute
Rt 224 Greenville to Commerce, TX
a 13.3-mile road

September 2023 - September 2024

A Year of Roadkill is a conceptual work engaging witness and empathy, repetition and duration: all related to the visual performance practice of artist Laurel Jay Carpenter. The print publication is a small document of the project made over a year during a 30-minute commute to work. Both the project and its record are scaled to fit in the modest fragments outside of very busy workdays in a university academic department. In this case, the artist acknowledges that the small can carry big meanings — the urging of presence, of private mourning, of quiet resistance.
Tags
artsocial practiceconceptual artLaurel Jay Carpenter
Laurel Jay Carpenter
See stories by Laurel Jay Carpenter
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett