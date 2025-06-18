1 turtle

1 boar

1 pig

1 coyote

2 foxes

2 puppies

2 cows

3 raccoons

4 deer

5 squirrels

6 cats

9 skunks

10 domesticated dogs

11 carrion birds

17 opossums

20 unclear, medium

21 unclear, small

39 armadillos

As witnessed on a daily commute

Rt 224 Greenville to Commerce, TX

a 13.3-mile road

September 2023 - September 2024

A Year of Roadkill is a conceptual work engaging witness and empathy, repetition and duration: all related to the visual performance practice of artist Laurel Jay Carpenter. The print publication is a small document of the project made over a year during a 30-minute commute to work. Both the project and its record are scaled to fit in the modest fragments outside of very busy workdays in a university academic department. In this case, the artist acknowledges that the small can carry big meanings — the urging of presence, of private mourning, of quiet resistance.