Unpacking the record-breaking sale of the LA Lakers
ESPN reported on Wednesday that a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers is being sold "for a franchise valuation of approximately $10 billion," citing "sources with knowledge of the deal." Author and historian Jeff Pearlman explains what this means for the franchise and the sport of basketball.
Corrected: June 23, 2025 at 2:31 PM CDT
In this audio story, as well as in a previous web summary, we incorrectly report that the Los Angeles Lakers had announced that the team will be sold for $10 billion. In fact, no announcement has been made, although ESPN reported on June 18 that an agreement was in the works. The terms of the deal have not been made public.