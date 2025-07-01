Glenn Hegar Begins Role as Chancellor of Texas A&M University System

Former Comptroller brings leadership and a vision for Texas’ future

Glenn Hegar, former Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, officially began his work today as Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

The A&M System is one of the largest higher education systems in the U.S. It includes 11 universities, eight state agencies, a health science center, and more than 168,700 students across Texas. The system plays a big role in education, research, workforce training, and public service.

“I’ve spent my entire career serving the people of Texas,” Hegar said. “But what drew me to this role is the opportunity to positively influence the next generation of Texans — to give them the tools, the education, and the values they need to lead. That’s what the Texas A&M System does better than anyone.”

Hegar was picked unanimously by the A&M System Board of Regents in March to follow Chancellor John Sharp, who held the job for nearly 14 years. During that time, Sharp helped the system grow and modernize.

Board of Regents Chairman Robert L. Albritton praised Hegar’s background and vision: “Glenn Hegar is a proven leader with deep experience in state government, a passion for public service and a firm grasp of the challenges and opportunities facing Texas. We are confident he will lead the A&M System with integrity, accountability, and a vision focused on the future.”

Hegar graduated from Texas A&M University in 1993. He has served Texans for over 20 years, including time in the Texas House, Texas Senate, and most recently as Comptroller. In that role, he managed the state’s budget and economic forecasts while Texas’ economy grew to become the eighth largest in the world — ahead of countries like Russia, Canada, and Italy.

As Chancellor, Hegar now leads the entire A&M System. That includes a planned expansion of Texas A&M University–Victoria, supported by Senate Bill 2361 and $25 million in state funding. This move reflects the system’s ongoing mission to grow access to education, support local economies, and serve students across the state.

In the coming weeks, Hegar will meet with university presidents, agency leaders, and other stakeholders to listen and set his priorities. He plans to focus on academic excellence, operational efficiency, innovation in applied research, and growing the system’s regional campuses to prepare students for high-demand careers.

“This System is full of dedicated public servants — from faculty and researchers to campus staff and agency field workers,” Hegar said. “It’s a privilege to lead them, and together we’re going to continue building a future Texas can be proud of.”

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M–Fort Worth, and Texas A&M–RELLIS, the A&M System educates more than 168,700 students and makes more than 25 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion annually, helping drive the state’s economy.