© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.

The view from Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russia continues its large and deadly airstrikes on cities and civilians

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT

President Trump says NATO allies will buy weapons from the U.S. and give them to Ukraine. Trump also said he’d apply economic penalties on Russia in 50 days unless it agrees to a peace deal.

Ukrainians are feeling uncertainty about the future of military support from the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with security analyst and senior fellow at the Delphi Global Research Center Maria Avdeeva in Kharkiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom