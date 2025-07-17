White House says Trump has a common circulatory condition

Updated July 17, 2025 at 9:23 PM CDT

President Trump has a circulatory condition known as chronic venous insufficiency, but "remains in excellent health," the White House physician said in a memo on Thursday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called this a "common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70." Trump is 79.

Trump underwent a "comprehensive examination" after noticing "mild swelling" in his lower legs in recent weeks, the White House said. Dr. Sean Barbabella noted in his memo there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, which would be more serious conditions. It is unclear when the examination happened.

Chronic venous insufficiency happens when the valves inside veins stop working properly, so blood that should flow to the heart to pick up oxygen tends to pool in the lower extremities.

In the White House briefing on Thursday, Leavitt also acknowledged recent pictures of the president showing bruising on his hands, which she said was attributable to irritation from "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin," which is used to prevent cardiovascular disease.

The circulatory issue was not raised in Trump's annual physical exam in April. That report said, "blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired." It did note he takes aspirin for heart health, but concluded — as the memo Thursday states — that Trump "remains in excellent health."

What is chronic venous insufficiency?

Chronic venous insufficiency is a disease that impedes blood from flowing freely from the legs up to the heart because of damaged veins. As a result, blood gathers in the legs, which can cause increased pressure there, and eventually lead to broken capillaries if the condition goes untreated, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Broken capillaries can cause bruising very easily, leading to reddish-brown skin in the area, as well as tissue inflammation and damage, and ulcers, the organization says.

It affects up to 40% of Americans, particularly women, middle-age and elderly people, according to the Society for Vascular Surgery.

"The veins, particularly in the lower extremity, are very thin walled structures and they have valves so that when you stand up, all the blood doesn't rush to your feet, these valves close, but over time these valves can become dysfunctional," Dr. Niten Signh, a vascular surgeon at the University of Washington, told NPR's Will Stone.

What are the symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, some symptoms of the disease include:

Pain in the legs, including cramps, aches, or a "pins and needles" feeling

Reddish-brown skin

Swelling in the legs and ankles, particularly after standing for a long time or near the end of the day

Flaky, itchy skin on the legs and feet

Ulcers

Varicose veins

How severe is CVI?

Chronic venous insufficiency is not life-threatening and does not usually require amputation. Though, it is not reversible.

Venous disorders, such as deep vein thrombosis and chronic venous insufficiency, have six stages. A person who has had deep vein thrombosis is more likely to be diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. A diagnosis of CVI is given at the third stage, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Stage 0: There are little to no signs, except maybe mild pain in the legs

Stage 1: You are able to see your blood vessels, which may manifest as spider veins in some

Stage 2: Varicose veins appear with widths of at least 3 millimeters

Stage 3: Swelling begins

Stage 4: The color and texture of your skin begins to change

Stage 5: Healed ulcers appear

Stage 6: Active ulcers appear

How is CVI treated?

There are a variety of ways to treat chronic venous insufficiency, including through exercising, undergoing compression therapy, maintaining a healthy weight and taking medications, such as blood thinners, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Nonsurgical treatments are also available. Sclerotherapy involves injecting a foam or liquid into an affected vein, which causes it to disappear or collapse. Endovenous thermal ablation uses a laser to heat and shrink the affected vein.

Surgical treatments include ligation and stripping, in which diseased veins are cut out. During a microincision phlebectomy, a healthcare provider makes small punctures or cuts above the veins and uses a hook to fish out problem veins, the Cleveland Clinic says.

During a subfascial endoscopic perforator surgery, a medical provider clips certain veins to prevent blood from flowing through them. This can help with ulcers. In severe cases, a patient may have to undergo a vein bypass, in which a healthy vein is taken from somewhere else in the body and used to make a detour for blood to flow around unhealthy veins, the Cleveland Clinic says.

The White house has not said what type of treatment, if any, Trump is receiving.



