© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.

Arizona launches Turquoise Alerts to address crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 7, 2025 at 10:36 AM CDT

In July, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs unveiled a new alert system for missing people in the state. It’s called a Turquoise Alert and is similar to an Amber or Silver Alert.

It was initially intended to help address a crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state. The alert has since been expanded to cover other communities.

KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio is a field correspondent who covers tribal communities and has been covering Turquoise Alerts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom