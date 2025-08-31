Can young Americans still have a better life than their parents? We want to know

Generation Z and millennials have come of age during periods of financial uncertainty, from the recession in the early 2000s to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as these generations navigate adulthood, how much are financial barriers standing in their way?

Younger Americans make up the largest share of the labor force and are on track to surpass previous generations in educational attainment. But they're also less likely to believe in the American dream, according to Pew Research Center.

Many worry about finding work. A recent Marist poll found that 7 in 10 Gen Zers say jobs are difficult to find right now, along with nearly 6 in 10 millennials. Housing is also a concern. Home and rental prices have outpaced wages over the last two decades. Plus, fewer young people are buying homes. In 1991, the median age of a first-time homebuyer was 28 years old. Last year, it was 38, according to the National Association of Realtors.

NPR wants to know how all this is affecting you and your political views. If you're under 40, how have concerns about affordability shaped your life? Have they changed how you typically vote? Delayed a big life decision? Share your answers with us in the form below, and you could be featured in an upcoming story.

