Amazon contractor reports it will lay off 200 North Texas workers

A contractor for Amazon Logistics is laying off more than 200 workers in North Texas later this year, according to a Texas Workforce Commission report.

Accelore Group LLC reported the 214 positions will be cut in Dallas and Tarrant counties at job sites in Fort Worth and Balch Springs. The layoffs are set to take effect Nov. 1.

A spokesperson for Accelore referred KERA News to its board of directors, but said the layoffs are an "internal decision."

Amazon told Dallas Business Journal the company is connecting impacted workers, which are mostly delivery associates, with other partners at the Amazon Delivery Service Partner program currently hiring in the North Texas area.

Although the U.S. is not in a recession, several factors show a slowdown in the economy, said Cullum Clark, an economic professor at Southern Methodist University and director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative.

"Anywhere in kind of the Amazon ecosystem, probably the growth rate in actual goods being shipped is somewhat muted right now," Clark said.

Clark cited a reasons including growing tariffs for that slowdown, making companies cautious about hiring and investing.

Amazon also reportedly laid off over 150 drivers earlier this month in New York. The group's union alleges the firings were retaliation over a larger Amazon workers' strike from last December.

In California, at least 100 workers were cut in Amazon's Web Services cloud computing unit in July, according Reuters.

Last month, the national unemployment rate increased 4.3% and data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed a net loss of jobs in June for the first time since 2020.

This marks four months of slow job growth. Average job growth between May and August was down 75% from the same period a year ago.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas also shifted down its job growth forecast to 1.3% in 2025, after forecasting 1.5% last month.

Additionally, recent crackdowns on immigration from the Trump administration this year could hurt economic growth, Clark said.

"The actual population growth is probably at the slowest that it's been going in many years," Clark said.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

