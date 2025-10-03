UK police release names of the 2 victims of the Manchester synagogue attack

MANCHESTER, England — Police on Friday identified the two men who were killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in northwest England on the holiest day of the Jewish year, as Britain's chief rabbi said an "unrelenting wave" of antisemitism lay behind the crime.

Greater Manchester Police said local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall. Three other people are hospitalized in serious condition.

Police shot and killed a suspect seven minutes after he rammed a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue on Thursday morning and then attacked them with a knife. He wore what appeared to be an explosives belt, which was found to be fake.

The assault took place as people gathered at the Orthodox synagogue on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the head of Orthodox Judaism in Britain, said the attack was the result of "an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred" on the streets and online.

"This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come," he wrote on social media.

The attacker was identified by police as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent who entered the United Kingdom as a young child and became a citizen in 2006. Authorities are unsure whether that is his birth name, since Al-Shamie translates into English as "the Syrian."

Police said the crime is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attacker was not previously known to police or to Prevent, a national counterterror program that tries to identify people at risk of radicalization.

Police said they are still probing the attacker's motive. Officers arrested three people Thursday on suspicion of the preparation or commission of acts of terrorism. They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.

Religious and political leaders condemned the attack and pledged to reassure Britain's Jewish community, which numbers about 300,000.

Peter Byrne / PA / PA Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 after Police reported that two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a synagogue attack in northern England.

Recorded antisemitic incidents in the U.K. have risen sharply since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel's ensuing war against Hamas in Gaza, according to Community Security Trust, an advocacy group for British Jews. More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest six-month total reported since the record set over the same period a year earlier.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the "vile" assailant who "attacked Jews because they are Jews." He promised British Jews that he would do "everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve."

He said the country would come together "to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong."

Some politicians and religious leaders claimed pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which have been held regularly since the war in Gaza began, had played a role in spreading hatred of Jews. Some say chants such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free" incite violence.

Mirvis, the chief rabbi, urged authorities to "get a grip on these demonstrations. They are dangerous."

"You cannot separate the words on our streets, the actions of people in this way, and what inevitably results, which was yesterday's terrorist attack," he told the BBC.

Mahmood, the home secretary, said 40 people were arrested on Thursday evening at protests that were unrelated to the synagogue attack and were organized in response to the Israeli navy's interception of a flotilla attempting to break Israel's blockade of Gaza.

Police in London urged organizers to call off a protest planned for Saturday to oppose the banning of the group Palestine Action. Organizers said they would not cancel the demonstration.

