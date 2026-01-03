U.S. attack in Venezuela follows months of rising tensions

DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:

President Trump told Fox News there were U.S. injuries but no deaths. He's planning to make an address on the attack in Venezuela later this morning. We'll bring you that as it happens. In the meantime, we have NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. He's just back from covering the president in Palm Beach, Florida. Franco, good morning.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Daniel.

ESTRIN: What did we learn from Trump just now?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, Trump told us a few new things just now. I mean, he said during an interview on "Fox & Friends," as you noted, that there were few U.S. injuries but no fatalities, at least on the U.S. side, as a result of this mission. He actually said he watched the capture in real time from a room at his home in Mar-a-Lago surrounded by generals.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And we - they just broke in, and they broke into places that were not really able to be broke into - you know, steel doors that were put there for just this reason, and they got taken out in a matter of seconds.

ORDOÑEZ: Now, Trump said the U.S. also had a massive number of aircraft ready, including helicopters and fighter jets. And he said they were actually prepared for a second wave but just didn't think it would be necessary. One more thing, Daniel, Trump said that the U.S. would be very involved in determining the future direction of the Venezuela's government, saying that the U.S. could not just let anyone run it.

ESTRIN: Very, very quick developments this morning, but coming after months of escalation - just remind us what led up to this moment.

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, for sure. I mean, there were months of U.S. military buildup in the region, including an aircraft carrier and warship and thousands of troops. You know, at first, remember, this was all limited to attacks on alleged drug boats, but more recently, the U.S. actually seized an oil tanker, and then there was a land strike on a port.

You know, the U.S. was already taking such unprecedented action, but this really is quite the development. I mean, for U.S. special forces to go into the capital of another country and capture the sitting leader and then take him out of the U.S., I mean, that's really staggering. Now, of course, the Venezuela government is denouncing the strikes, and it's really just bringing back so many comparisons to the arrest and capture of the Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega by the George H.W. Bush administration 30 years ago.

ESTRIN: Yeah. Tell us more about what other U.S.officials are saying this morning.

ORDOÑEZ: Well, we've heard from a few, obviously, including Trump. You know, Senator Mike Lee actually said that he also spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told him that Maduro would stand trial on criminal charges in the U.S. and that the, quote, "kinetic action" that we saw tonight was deployed to protect those executing the arrest warrant. You know, Lee also kind of echoed what Trump said earlier, that he did not anticipate further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody.

ESTRIN: Remind us, Franco, what are the U.S. allegations against Maduro?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, I mean, they're extensive. Attorney General Pam Bondi actually came out today and said Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on a variety of charges, including narcoterrorism. Trump himself said that he would be - that Maduro would be tried in New York. Now, Trump - pardon me, Maduro was actually indicted first six years ago accused of narcoterrorism and weapons trafficking. And last summer, actually, the Trump administration doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro's capture to $50 million.

ESTRIN: We should note, Franco, Maduro is not popular in the eyes of many Venezuelans, known as a brutal dictator, alleged to have stolen the last election. So a moment for many to celebrate and also a lot of concern, right?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, I mean, for many people, it is a moment to celebrate, but there is also so much uncertainty. I was speaking with Mark Feierstein who advised, you know, multiple administrations on Latin America. He said Trump can claim victory for capturing someone indicted long ago, but there are still a lot of questions about how far he will go to help Venezuela going forward.

MARK FEIERSTEIN: There is a reason for caution 'cause there could be disappointment if the regime, you know, stays in power.

ESTRIN: What are we hearing from authorities in Caracas?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, they've denounced this, and we heard recently from Delcy Rodriguez. She's the Venezuelan vice president. She's still trying to find out where Maduro is and has called for a proof of life.

ESTRIN: What next steps does the United States outline here?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, I'll be certainly watching later today when the president speaks at 11 a.m. You know, what is the United States going to do to make sure that the Venezuelan infrastructure doesn't crumble? I mean, this is a very delicate moment where we just don't know how things are going to turn out. And then if you add to that, in addition to where this leaves Venezuela, you have to remember that Trump's own supporters have strong feelings about this type of aggressive overseas action, and they are going to have some concerns about it, as well.

ESTRIN: Yeah. That's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Thank you very much, Franco.

