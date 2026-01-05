© 2026 88.9 KETR
How fire survivors responded to Switzerland ski resort tragedy

WBUR | By Stefano Kotsonis
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:51 AM CST

All 40 victims of the devastating New Year’s Eve fire at a ski resort in the Crans-Montana region of Switzerland were identified over the weekend. The tragedy served as a reminder for many fire survivors of their experiences.

One of them is former WBUR producer Stefano Kotsonis, who survived a blaze at the Amman InterContinental in Jordan decades ago. He joins Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

