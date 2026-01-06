U.S. faces broad condemnation for actions in Venezuela during U.N. emergency meeting

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Many members of the U.N. Security Council condemned the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela at an emergency meeting on Monday. Some countries question the legality of the U.S. intervention and the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, who appeared in a U.S. court the same day on narcoterrorism charges. He pleaded not guilty and said he was kidnapped by the U.S. NPR's international affairs correspondent, Jackie Northam, followed the session and joins us now. Hi, Jackie.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: Morning, Leila.

FADEL: Morning. OK. So this meeting of the U.N. Security Council was requested by Colombia. What was the mood in the room?

NORTHAM: Well, you know, the opening statement by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pretty much set the tone. He said he was deeply concerned. The raid on Venezuela could increase instability in the country and across the region. And some allies, such as the U.K. and France, steered away from condemning the U.S. operation, but also made very clear their concerns about upholding international law. And you heard that a lot during the meeting. Many countries in the region took a tougher stand. Colombia's ambassador, Leonor Zalabata Torres, heard here through a translator, said the raid was a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES: (Through interpreter) These actions that we have seen remind us of the worst interference in our area in the past in our zone of peace.

NORTHAM: And, Leila, Argentina's ambassador said Maduro's capture crossed an unacceptable line.

FADEL: So a lot of concern, even from U.S. allies. What did the U.S. ambassador say?

NORTHAM: Well, Ambassador Mike Waltz came out forcefully, saying Maduro was a narcoterrorist who flouted the rule of law. And he dismissed the idea that the U.S. intervention was illegal or that it could destabilize the entire region. Here he is.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE WALTZ: There is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country. This was a law enforcement operation.

NORTHAM: And, Leila, Venezuela's U.N. ambassador, who was sitting not far from Waltz, said in his statement that the U.S. had no legal justification for arresting Maduro and that the U.S. goal of the operation was to grab Venezuela's oil. And certainly, President Trump has mentioned quite a number of times that he's looking to U.S. companies to spend billions of dollars to revive Venezuela's oil industry.

FADEL: OK. China and Russia, which both have ties to Venezuela, supported the request for a Security Council meeting. What did they say?

NORTHAM: Well, both talked about trampling on Venezuela's sovereignty. And they also warned about putting military action above diplomacy and interfering in the internal affairs of others, which is interesting, considering China has signaled its designs on Taiwan, which it considers...

FADEL: Right.

NORTHAM: ...Part of its territory. And Russia? Well, you know, we're about to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

FADEL: Now, Trump has also threatened U.S. actions in other nations, and Cuba is among those nations. Was Cuba at the Security Council meeting?

NORTHAM: Yes. Yes. The Cuban ambassador spoke passionately about the implications of the U.S. incursion into Venezuela, calling it a fascist aggression, and said that the U.S. wants to dominate the region. Interestingly, Denmark's U.N. ambassador also spoke. And Trump has talked about annexing Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. And she was very careful with her words, saying Denmark doesn't recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela, but that the country's future can only be decided by Venezuelans.

FADEL: NPR's Jackie Northam. Thank you, Jackie.

