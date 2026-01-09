Somber Minneapolis demonstrators protest fatal shooting of woman by ICE officer

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Two incidents this week call attention to shootings by federal immigration authorities.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

One was in Portland, Oregon. We have very limited information so far. The Department of Homeland Security says agents shot two people during a traffic stop, and that the two people drove away. DHS issued a statement casting all blame on the people who were shot. That is what the Homeland Security Secretary also did after a shooting in Minneapolis that was caught on video. People in Minneapolis want immigration agents out of their city after an ICE officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renée Good on Wednesday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) ICE out now. ICE out now.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Meg Anderson is in Minneapolis. Meg, you were at the protest we just heard from last night. So what's the mood there like?

MEG ANDERSON, BYLINE: Yeah. You know, it's been somber here and mostly peaceful but defiant. At the March last night, the weather was awful, a freezing rain was coming down. A lot of the sidewalks were covered in a sheet of ice. And there were still hundreds of people there. Community members were chanting, holding signs with messages like, ICE melts under resistance. I saw one in Spanish saying, we scream for those who can't. Most of the protesters I spoke with told me the shooting on Wednesday made them more angry than afraid. People like Caitlyn English (ph). She lives in the Twin Cities.

CAITLYN ENGLISH: It's been sad, but it's also been uplifting because we understand what's right and what's wrong. Seeing community come together for this cause and uplift other places to be inspired. It's amazing.

ANDERSON: And, you know, she told me she stood on the same street five years ago protesting the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and says she felt the same way back then.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. Now, what can you tell us about the shooting itself?

ANDERSON: Well, there's been two big developments in the last day. The first is that NPR has confirmed the identity of the ICE agent who killed Good as Jonathan Ross. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security have said that he is an experienced officer, not a recent hire. The second development is that the FBI took over the investigation, and state authorities say they do not have access anymore to evidence in the shooting. That means that the federal government is the only entity looking into a shooting committed by an agent of the federal government. Yesterday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz questioned whether that investigation would be fair.

MARTÍNEZ: Do you know if federal officials have spoken much about the victim, Renée Good?

ANDERSON: Yeah. A witness told NPR that, you know, they thought she was a legal observer, and federal authorities have used that to label her as an extremist. Here's how Vice President JD Vance described her.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JD VANCE: That woman has - is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.

ANDERSON: But, you know, that is just not how her family and friends have spoken about her.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh, so tell us how they've been describing her.

ANDERSON: Well, a reporter from the Minnesota Star Tribune spoke with Good's mother. She described her as the kindest person she's ever known, said she was not involved in any kind of anti-government activity. Good was the mother of three kids. The youngest is about 6 years old. We know she had a home repair business with her wife in Kansas City. We also found what appears to be her Pinterest page. And, you know, that page, to put it simply, is filled with the things of a normal human life - ideas for recipes and haircuts, plans for a garden and tips on parenting, like how to soothe a child's anxiety and fun things to do with them in the summer.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. That's NPR's Meg Anderson. Meg, thank you.

ANDERSON: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.