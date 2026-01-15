I-30 in downtown Dallas closes this weekend. Here's how to navigate the traffic

Drivers in North Texas should expect a closure on Interstate 30through downtown Dallas this weekend as part of planned Texas Department of Transportation construction.

From 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, all east and westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and the I-45/U.S. 75 interchange.

A detour will be placed at Spur 366 Woodall Roger Freeway and IH 35E as an alternate route.

Screenshot / TxDOT / TxDOT

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and find alternative routes to avoid delays due to traffic.

The construction is part of the larger $888 million I-30 Canyon project to expand lanes and increase access along the highway.

For more planned closures, visit www.drivetexas.org .

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA's news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow her on Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.