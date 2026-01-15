I-30 in downtown Dallas closes this weekend. Here's how to navigate the traffic
Drivers in North Texas should expect a closure on Interstate 30through downtown Dallas this weekend as part of planned Texas Department of Transportation construction.
From 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, all east and westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and the I-45/U.S. 75 interchange.
A detour will be placed at Spur 366 Woodall Roger Freeway and IH 35E as an alternate route.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead and find alternative routes to avoid delays due to traffic.
The construction is part of the larger $888 million I-30 Canyon project to expand lanes and increase access along the highway.
For more planned closures, visit www.drivetexas.org.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA's news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org. You can follow her on Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.
