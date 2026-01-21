© 2026 88.9 KETR
Democrats divided over 'abolish ICE' and ICE budget for next year

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:05 AM CST
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shoots pepper spray at a protester outside of the Bishop Whipple Federal Building, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Jen Golbeck/AP)
Jen Golbeck/AP
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shoots pepper spray at a protester outside of the Bishop Whipple Federal Building, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Jen Golbeck/AP)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) about the debate among Democrats in Congress over funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

House lawmakers are preparing to vote on a bill that would increase funding for ICE while also instituting some reforms. A surge of immigration agents in Minnesota has sparked violent confrontations.

