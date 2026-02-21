FCC calls for more 'patriotic, pro-America' programming in runup to 250th anniversary

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is urging broadcasters to air more "patriotic, pro-America" content in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In a statement issued on Friday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr described the "Pledge America Campaign" as a way for broadcasters to align themselves with the Salute to America 250 Task Force , the group created by President Trump to oversee the 250th anniversary celebrations at the federal level.

Carr said the country's broadcasters should use their national reach and ability to inform and entertain audiences by upping programming that "celebrates the American journey and inspires its citizens by highlighting the historic accomplishments of this great nation from our founding through the Trump Administration today."

Bemoaning the decline of civics education across the country, Carr cited the song-filled, animated kids' ABC series Schoolhouse Rock! as a classic example of the sort of programming he'd like to see broadcasters do more of. Created in the run-up to the country's 200th anniversary, Schoolhouse Rock! aired from 1973 to 84. It was revived in the 1990s, as well as, in a direct-to-video format, the 2000s. Archived episodes are still available via streamers such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video .

Archival news research conducted by NPR suggests the FCC issued no such pledge for patriotic broadcasting in the run-up to the 1976 bicentennial. NPR has reached out to the FCC for confirmation.

Carr's suggestions for today's broadcasters also include starting each day with the "Star Spangled Banner" or the Pledge of Allegiance; introducing segments that highlight "local sites of significance" to national and regional history such as National Park Service locations; and airing works by canonical U.S. composers such as John Philip Sousa, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and Aaron Copland.

According to the statement, radio and TV organizations are under no obligation to participate in the FCC's initiative. "Broadcasters can voluntarily choose to indicate their commitment to the Pledge America Campaign," the agency said.

Various TV and radio organizations have already been working on patriotic, history-focused projects marking the 250th anniversary — well ahead of the "Pledge America Campaign" announcement.

One notable example is Ken Burns' The American Revolution documentary series for PBS, which premiered in November. One of the largest broadcast media groups, Nexstar Media, which operates more than 200 owned or partner stations in 116 markets, announced offerings related to the anniversary, including "My American Story." A December press release describes the production as "a year-long cross-platform campaign celebrating the diverse voices and values that define our nation as it approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the Republic."

Meanwhile, NPR's coverage includes the series America in Pursuit, which launched last month and can be heard on member stations around the country. "250 years ago, the Declaration of Independence boldly heralded the birth of the United States of America — a new nation founded on the democratic promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," the online series page states. "NPR's series America in Pursuit explores what that promise has meant and what it means today."

In response to a request for comment on the FCC's announcement, Sinclair Inc., a major network TV group, said it announced in October the launch of " Amazing America 250: From Neighborhood to Nation ," which it billed as a multi-platform celebration of American history, culture, innovation and community spirit. "We honor and celebrate America's ongoing journey and look forward to continuing to highlight stories that make our great nation unique," said Sinclair spokesperson Jessica Bellucci in an email to NPR.

NPR will add responses from other broadcasters as they come in.

Copyright 2026 NPR