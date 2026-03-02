What the death of El Mencho means for the future of Mexico's drug landscape 

A little more than a week ago, the Mexican army killed a powerful drug lord known as El Mencho. His death was met with a wave of retaliatory violence from cartel members that killed more than 70 people and caused major business and travel disruptions throughout Mexico.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with University of Massachusetts Lowell professor Angélica Durán-Martínez about what his death means for the future of Mexico’s drug landscape.

