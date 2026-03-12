North Texas leaders approve study for new rail line from Plano to McKinney

North Texas leaders are moving forward with a study on a potential rail line from Plano to McKinney.

The Regional Transportation Council on Thursday voted to approve a study looking at the possible transit connection that would run north to south in Collin County and would be operated by Dallas Area Rapid Transit or a new regional rail authority.

"We are calling it a passenger rail study for a reason because the southern terminus of this study being in Plano, this could conceivably be an extension of DART's red line light rail," said Dan Lamers with the North Central Texas Council of Governments. "It could also conceivably be an expansion of DART's Silver Line."

The RTC had previously put the study on pause because of the funding conflict between DART and several of its member cities.

Lamers told the council now that Plano has decided to rescind its election to withdraw from DART, staff at NCTCOG can move forward with hiring a consultant for the study.

The study is a component of the Regional Transportation Council's Transit 2.0 initiative, which envisions an efficient public transit system for all of North Texas.

Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb said in addition to light rail and commuter rail, a bus line along the corridor should also be considered.

"I hope this study doesn't restrict it to rail," Webb said. "I think it's got to look at bus rapid transit, because that was one of the things that was considered before as a more economical solution."

DART CEO Nadine Lee said in a speech in Richardson on Wednesday that DART already owns the land for the potential rail line to McKinney, but said considering a rail project now comes with challenges.

"McKinney is not part of our service area, and so there are no tax dollars coming into DART from McKinney," Lee said. "That doesn't mean that we couldn't have a future doing that, but I think there are some conversations at the regional level to look at commuter rail, how we deliver regional rail in the future and how to leverage what we have and grow the system."

Lee added it's a matter of resources and that DART wouldn't "close the door" on the potential new rail line.

"If we haven't fixed the leaking roof, then I'm not sure we should be considering an addition to our house, and so that's the way I look at this in terms of investments," Lee said. "I want to take care of the system we have and make sure it's working really, really well so that people will be proud of it and want to invest more in it."

Lamers told regional leaders the study must be completed by early 2027. A timeline for the rail line's construction hasn't been proposed.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA's growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .

