GOP to host unusual midterm convention. And, Canada's retaliatory tariffs take effect

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Republicans will hold an unconventional midterm convention this week in Dallas. These types of events are typically reserved for presidential election years. Although midterm conventions are uncommon, one fact stands out: President Trump will be the show's main attraction as Republicans grapple with whether to participate. With polls indicating that Democrats are more energized for the midterms, the president is urging his party's voters to act as if he is on the ballot to get them to cast their votes.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / Getty Images In this file photo, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during a campaign rally on Aug. 31, 2026 in Kerrville, Texas. Labor Day often marks the unofficial kickoff of general election campaigning.

🎧 The convention has been dubbed "Trumpapalooza," NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First . The president is set to headline both nights. Vice President Vance will speak on the first night, Wednesday. Organizers say the event will focus on key midterm issues such as lowering costs, boosting incomes, securing the border and protecting American values. Fewer than half of the Republican candidates in competitive House and Senate races are on the speaker list, which Keith says reflects how complicated this midterm is for some politicians.

NPR's Tamara Keith tells . The president is set to headline both nights. Vice President Vance will speak on the first night, Wednesday. Organizers say the event will focus on key midterm issues such as lowering costs, boosting incomes, securing the border and protecting American values. Fewer than half of the Republican candidates in competitive House and Senate races are on the speaker list, which Keith says reflects how complicated this midterm is for some politicians. ➡️ With less than two months away from Election Day, here's what you should be watching for.

All five of the people killed when an Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport were in vehicles on the ground, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Five other individuals were injured in the crash. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, while sharing preliminary findings, described the crash as "utter devastation." The NTSB investigation remains ongoing.

🎧 The NTSB is expected to share more information on Sunday's crash today, NPR's Chandelis Duster says. First responders have found the crash site challenging to look at, according to Homendy. Recovery efforts have been difficult because there is fuel at the wreckage site that needs to be cleaned up. Homendy said the agency has recovered the flight data recorder and the cockpit recorder, and the teams are investigating various factors, including crew flight experience and weather conditions. Homendy has not provided an update on the plane crew's condition so far.

Canada's latest tariffs on American products went into effect at midnight. Prime Minister Mark Carney imposed taxes of up to 50% on around $20 billion worth of U.S. goods entering the country. This dollar-for-dollar retaliation comes after Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian products after talks broke down between the two countries last month.

🎧 Reporter Peter Armstrong says that when talks collapsed, the concern was that the countries would fall into an escalating cycle — and that's exactly what happened. Experts expect the U.S. to respond to Canada's latest tariffs. Armstrong says Canadians feel angry and betrayed, not only by the latest tariffs but by the overall situation between the countries. Trump has openly said he wants Canada to become the 51st U.S. state and has even suggested he would use economic force to make that happen. Canadians hear that, see his actions and believe that their country's independence is at risk, Armstrong says. Currently, the two countries are not communicating, and there's no plan to resume trade talks.

Special series

Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR Tara

An NPR investigation finds that heat kills thousands of Americans every year. But official records radically undercount the toll. In this series, we are bringing you stories that reveal why this happens and what can be done.

Residents living in manufactured and mobile homes face a significantly higher risk of dying from extreme heat compared to those in traditional single-family homes or apartments. Although many mobile home residents are aware of this danger, research and policies are only now catching up to that news. A growing body of evidence points to manufactured housing as a major risk factor nationwide. Contributing factors include the age and condition of these homes, their financing methods, and the financial and health challenges many residents experience. In Arizona, officials have started taking steps in recent years to address the risk posed to these residents. But solving this problem isn't easy.

Picture show

Alex V. Cipolle / MPR News / MPR News First-time crop artist Bethany Nagan works on a piece referencing the 1830 "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix and swaps Lady Liberty for a rebel loon on Aug. 19.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that took place in Minnesota last winter, known as Operation Metro Surge, inspired many of the crop art and fine art submissions at this year's Minnesota State Fair. Artists used wordplay and resistance imagery to process what happened in their state. Crop art has a long tradition of responding to political issues, current events and themes of resistance. This year, Minnesotans submitted a record-breaking 594 pieces of art — 143 more than the previous record set last year. Some contestants made tributes to Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed by federal agents. Others were inspired by MPR News journalist Sam Stroozas, who rushed out of her home in a robe and slippers to document a car crash involving federal agents. Whistles, which residents used to alert neighbors to the presence of ICE agents, and images of the rebel loon were also on display. See photos of some of the artwork and read more about this year's Minnesota State Fair. (via MPR News)

3 things to know before you go

Ina Fassbender / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A United Nations flag flies at the United Nations campus in Bonn, western Germany.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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