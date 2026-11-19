With vote counts concluding and the closest House races being decided, we now have a clearer picture of Democrats' dominant midterms.

Some 56% of people cast votes for Democrats in House races, compared to 42% who voted Republican. That's a 14-point spread on the House ballot.

It's the biggest win for either party in 50 years, since after Watergate.

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Democrats' wins in 2018 and 2006 — the earlier of which then-President George W. Bush described as a "thumping" — and the 2010 "shellacking" that Democrats took, as former President Barack Obama called it, were all less-than-10-point House margins. Obama's 2008 election comes the closest at almost 11 points.

Nearly 50 House seats flipped

So far, Democrats have flipped 46 House seats currently held by Republicans.

That number could rise to 49, as Democrats lead in three other races that have not yet been called.

It's the second-most number of flipped seats this century. The first was in 2010 when Republicans flipped 66 seats, netting 64, a backlash to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which has since become more popular.

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The biggest House majority in a generation

This year's drubbing was so resounding that when all the votes are counted, Democrats will likely have the largest majority in Congress since the early 1990s.

If Democrats win all the races where they are leading, they will have 260 seats, the most since the 102nd Congress, which spanned 1991 to 1993.

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Democrats controlled the House for 40 years until the 1994 Republican Revolution that ushered in GOP control of Congress.

This century has seen some of the slimmest House majorities in American history and the most changes of party control of the chamber in 130 years. Starting in January, control of the House will have changed hands five times in the last 20 years. In a 20-year stretch in the post-Reconstruction era after the Civil War, there were six changeovers of the House, beginning in 1875.

Now, three decades after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's "Contract with America" — and a decade into Trump's grip on the Republican Party — House Republicans are back to where they were before the Republican Revolution.

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